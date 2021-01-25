Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR starrer RRR - Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. The makers of RRR took to their social media handles to make this huge announcement a while ago. Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli helms this magnum opus which has a patriotic fictional tale woven into.

Ram Charan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you've never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021. #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie".

"This October 13, witness Fire Fire and Water Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before Raised fist. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS... #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR", the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote.

SS Rajamouli wrote, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021.

RRR story and star cast:

RRR is touted to be a movie that is set during the early days of Indian freedom struggle. Ram Charan is to portray Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, while Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem. This story is a fictitious representation of both the freedom fighters and their respective roles during the freedom fight.

Bollywood heroine Alia Bhatt is to play an important role as the female lead opposite Ram Charan, while Olivia plays the female lead opposite Jr NTR. Now that the release date has been announced, the fans worldwide are looking forward to the release, seen as next magnum opus from Rajamouli.

RRR movie climax shooting updates

RRR was supposed to hit the screens on January 8, 2021 earlier. But, due to COVID-19, the plans got shattered and the makers had to postpone everything. Now that the team has resumed the shooting, the post-production works are being planned as well.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently joined the sets of RRR to shoot the climax sequences. RRR climax is touted to be one of the most emotional write-ups from the movie. Rajamouli has been working on the other patch works as well, as per the sources.

Tweets and Trends on RRR movie:

