Varun Tej who got into the limelight with the movie 'Mukunda' is all set to appear in a boxing drama which was earlier tentatively titled #VT10, as it marks the tenth movie of the youngster. On the occasion of Varun Tej's birthday, the makers had planned to reveal the first look.

Varun Tej has shared the information regarding the same via his social media channels. Sharing a poster with boxing gloves on Monday, Varun Tej wrote: "See you tomorrow at 10.10".

Varun Tej's cousin-Ram Charan unveiled the title, first look, and the motion poster, along with birthday wishes. This sports drama is titled 'Ghani' and Varun Tej plays a boxer. "Very nice and packs a punch !! Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej !! All the best team #Ghani", the actor shared the motion poster featuring Varun Tej and tagged all the main actors and technicians working in Ghani.

As the movie has got a huge star cast, expectations are rife. Kannada's superstar Upendra, Bollywood star Suneil Shetty, Dabaang fame Saiee Manjrekar, Telugu's well-known actor Jagapathi Babu, and actor Naveen Chandra play crucial roles in this sports drama.

Debutant filmmaker Kiran Korrapati is directing the movie, while Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda are jointly producing the sports drama. Thaman is the music composer for this flick.

Ghani motion poster:

The motion poster of Ghani is intense, as it opens with shots featuring boxing gloves, a heavy boxing bag, a boxing ring, and the hero inside the ring practising the sport in an intense way. Varun Tej looks focused and determined as he is seen in the poster of Ghani.

It is to be noted that sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda's first look from his upcoming sports drama that revolves around boxing titled 'Liger' was unveiled yesterday. Today that Varun Tej's first look poster from Ghani is unveiled, a lot of comparisons are being drawn between both the movies by the netizens.

On the other hand, Varun Tej is acting in the upcoming comedy movie F3- Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. Being it the sequel for F2, Anil Ravipudi is helming this movie.

Ram Charan's Tweet and other's tweets on Ghani: