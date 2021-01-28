Telugu stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to appear in a rugged look in his upcoming movie Pushpa. Helmed by genius director Sukumar, the makers have roped in Rashmika Mandanna to share the screen opposite Allu Arjun in this action drama. Now that there are exciting announcements made by the makers of Pushpa, let us get into the details.

'Pushpa' is all set to hit the box-office on 13th August 2021. The makers of Pushpa made an announcement regarding the same, earlier today. "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP (sic)," Allu Arjun's post reads on his Twitter page.

A poster was released by the makers, featuring Allu Arjun in a rugged look. The same poster features the remote backdrop, with men around Allu Arjun holding weapons, which indeed doubles the curiosity built around Pushpa's narrative.

Pushpa movie backdrop:

Pushpa is touted to feature the chronicles of smugglers in the remote regions of Andhra Pradesh. Director Sukumar had earlier hinted that the movie would involve red sandal smuggling in the hilly regions of Andhra.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar:

It is the third time Allu Arjun has teamed up with Sukumar after super hit Arya and Arya 2. As Arya and Arya 2 are the two most important movies for both Allu Arjun and Sukumar in their respective careers, this combination is highly speculated by the fans and audience.

Sukumar, who directed movies like Nannaku Prematho and Rangasthalam recently, managed to garner praises from both the audience and the critics. So, the expectations are rife on Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna is to appear in a significant role with an unexpected idiosyncrasy, as per sources. Devi Sri Prasad is to compose music for this action drama under Mythri Movie Makers banner.