A 21-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of her car and gang-raped by 10 men in Punjab's Ludhiana district late on Saturday.

The victim was travelling with a male friend from Ludhiana to Issewal village when the car was stopped by men on three bikes. According to reports, they were being followed for a while.

The men had thrown rocks and bricks to force them to stop the car. They then dragged the woman out of the car and took her to an empty spot on the banks of a nearby canal. The men then called six to seven more people who then proceeded to sexually assault the woman. The rapists held the woman and her friend till Sunday.

The victim was taken to a Civil Hospital where tests confirmed that she was gang-raped.

The men are at large and a case has been filed.

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his accomplice in Amritsar on February 3. The victim had taken a train from Ludhiana to New Delhi to marry her boyfriend. However, she took the train to Amritsar by mistake.

At Amritsar, she met an auto driver who informed her that there will not be any train to New Delhi till the next morning. When the victim shared that she did not know anyone in Amritsar whom she could stay with, the auto driver, who identified himself as Sahib, took her to a hotel where he raped her. An accomplice who went by Baba also sexually assaulted the young girl.

The duo then sent the girl on a bus to Ludhiana and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke of the incident.

The girl, however, narrated the ordeal to her parents. They filed an FIR on Sunday.

The auto driver and his accomplice have been charged with a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reports The Times of India.