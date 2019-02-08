A bus driver from a reputed school in Bengaluru has been arrested for filming a woman while she was bathing and blackmailing her with the footage.

Kishore, 35, used to go to the victim's house to pick her children up for school. One day, he was waiting for the children when he saw the woman bathing and went on to film it on his phone.

He then began blackmailing her on various occasions and it went on for a year.

"The accused is alleged to have filmed the victim a year ago while she was having a bath. Since then, he has been harassing her and threatening her to cooperate with him, or else he would upload her nude pictures and the footage on all social networking sites. Allegedly, he appeared at her house drunk, and tried to pull her out of the house," a police officer investigating the matter told Bangalore Mirror.

He added, "The victim claims to have been afraid to complain to the police about the driver since her children were students in the same school where he was employed, and she feared he would harm them. She even feared discussing the issue with her husband suspecting that it might take a violent turn and affect her children."

Two weeks ago, the victim approached the police wanting to file a complaint against the bus driver after he created a profile under her name and uploaded her nude pictures on social media. Before this, he had also sent the images and videos to his friends.

The police took immediate action and arrested him. He has been charged under many sections of the Indian Penal Code such as sections 354D (stalking), 354B (disrobing), 354B (threat to cause disrobing) and 506B (threat to cause death or grievous hurt). He has also been charged under a few section of the Information Technology Act.

This is not the only incident of blackmail in recent times in India. In January, a 20-year-old man had offered his neighbour some sweets spiked with sedatives in Mumbai. He then went on to rape her and filmed it. They both are from the same college in South Mumbai, reports The Times of India.

He then continued to sexually assault her for eight months till the girl found out that she was pregnant. She narrated the incident to her mother who along with the girl's brother filed a complaint with Marine Drive police station.

The boy was arrested and charged for rape, threatening the modesty of a woman, issuing of threats and was also charged under sections of the Information Technology Act.