When it comes to crime, things are not looking good for Mumbai after statistics showed that the numbers have increased in 2018, with sexual crimes topping the list.

A Times of India report claims that only cases of thefts and house break-ins have decreased. The number of murder cases was 127 in 2017 while it rose to 164 in 2018.

There were 199 cases of attempt to murder in 2017 and went up to 280 in 2018. The number of thefts went down from 6,704 cases to 6,260 in 2018. The number of house break-ins also went down from 2,409 cases to 2,244 cases in 2018.

There was not much change in cyber crimes which were 1,361 cases in 2017 and 1,362 cases in 2018.

However, sexual crimes, especially rapes, showed a drastic increase of over 20 per cent from 1,218 cases in 2017 to 1,459 cases in 2018.

These crimes included crimes of sexual nature against children under the POCSO Act. There were 889 cases of sexual crimes against women and 570 cases of crimes against minors in 2018.

According to the report, members of the police force have credited the increase in the cases to quick response and prompt registration of cases after the complaint is filed.

In other parts of the country, crime rates in New Delhi have increased by a massive six per cent in 2018 compared to that in 2017. However, records show that there was a substantial dip in heinous crimes by 11.72 per cent compared to the previous year.

In Telangana, the state police said that the total number of crimes have gone down by five per cent in 2018 as compared to the cases in 2018, but there was an increase of three per cent in crimes against members belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.