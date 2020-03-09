Hyundai was only second to Maruti during February 2020 sales in India by selling over 40,000 units despite a slowdown in the auto industry. The automaker is now luring consumers towards a facelift design of one of its most popular sedans, Verna. The first look of 2020 Hyundai Verna has been teased by the company to show front, rear and side remodelling. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

2020 Hyundai Verna: First look

The all-new Hyundai Verna takes after its Russian cousin Solaris, which is practically the name of the car in the international market. The 2020 Hyundai Verna's rear has been redesigned to match that of Solaris, complete with rear bumper to tailgate design.

The sedan sports redesigned LED headlights with DRLs on the front complemented by a large cascading grille with generous chrome treatment. The front bumper has also been redesigned to give it a sporty look.

Finally, the third angle of the 2020 Hyundai Verna teaser shows dual-tone alloy wheels while the rest of the design remains mostly unchanged. The overall perspective of the all-new Verna is refreshing and very much in line with a modern design we've witnessed in the latest Creta and Tucson.

2020 Hyundai Verna: Interiors

While Hyundai did not offer a peek inside the car, it generously confirmed quite a few details. The Verna facelift is going to get a digital instrument cluster with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, hands-free smart trunk, emergency stop signal, ECO coating, luggage net & hooks, rear USB charger and Arkamys premium sound.

2020 Hyundai Verna: Specifications

Hyundai confirmed that its upcoming facelift Verna will get a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It looks like the engine will produce 120hp, same as the Venue and i10 Nios and Aura.

Adhering to the new BS6 emission requirement, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will get 1.5-litre petrol and diesel options. In addition to a manual transmission, there will be a CVT automatic in 1.5-litre petrol variant. The 1.5-litre diesel will come with 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

2020 Hyundai Verna: Launch and price

Hyundai said the facelift Verna will launch soon, without giving an exact release date. But we can expect the official launch to happen sooner than later. Given the upgrades, there might be a hike in price, ranging somewhere between Rs 8.18 and Rs 14.08 lakhs, AutoCar had reported. More details to follow.