Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), India's second-largest car manufacturer has launched Anniversary Edition version for its Verna sedan. Winner of coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2018), the latest generation of Verna has been a tremendous success for Hyundai fining over 52,482 takers in the domestic market.

Hyundai offers the Verna Anniversary Edition in SX(O) Petrol in manual and automatic transmission option and SX(O) Diesel manual transmission variants. Prices for the Verna Anniversary edition is as follows.

Variant Price (Ex- Delhi) SX(O) MT Petrol Rs 11,69,413 SX(O) AT Petrol Rs 12,83,413 SX(O) MT Diesel Rs 13,03,413

What makes the Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition special? We have listed out top facts:

1. Hyundai Verna Anniversary edition is a limited edition model and the total units have been capped at 1,000 units.

2. Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition will be offered only in White colour and a new special edition colour- Marina Blue.

3. The special edition comes packed with

Front and rear skid plate

Black rear view mirror caps

Shark fin antenna (only with Marina Blue colour)

Rear spoiler

Wireless phone charging

Anniversary Edition emblem

4. Interior of the anniversary edition boasts of all black upholstery with contrast blue stitching, all-black theme dashboard with blue colour accents on the AC vents.

5. In addition, the anniversary edition also comes packed with premium features like the sunroof, ventilated seats, smart trunk, and telematics in line with the top variant.

Hyundai offers the Verna sedan in India in three engine options- 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre Kappa dual VTVT petrol and 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel mills. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 99bhp and 132Nm of torque while the powerful 1.6-litre petrol belts out 121bhp and 151Nm peak torque. The diesel mill, on the other hand, delivers 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.