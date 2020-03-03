Hyundai Motor India opened the bookings of 2020 Creta BS6 Petrol and Diesel engine showcased on February 6 with a token amount of 25,000 on the Hyundai official website and Hyundai dealers. The New Creta takes on a segment leader Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass.

Hyundai Creta 2020 Specifications

It comes with a spectacular Masculine appeal, Premium features with a smart Technology, Offers 3 new BS6 Petrol and Diesel Engines 1.5 MPi Petrol (BS6), 1.5 U2 Diesel (BS6)m, 1.4 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6).

1 - The 1.5 MPi Petrol (BS6) with a capacity of 1497, Max Power of 6300 rpm, Max Torque 4500 rpm with a transmission either of 6 Speed Manual or IVT.

2 - The 1.5 U2 Diesel (BS6) with a capacity of 1493, Max Power of 4000 rpm, Max Torque ranging from 1500 to 2750 rpm with a transmission either of 6 Speed Manual or AT.

3 - The 1.4 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6) with a capacity of 1353, Max Power of 6000 rpm, Max Torque ranging from 1500 to 3200 rpm gets only a 7 Speed DCT.

Hyundai Creta 2020 Interiors and Exteriors

Creta 2020 fully transformed comes with a Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Voice-Enabled Sunroof, Healthy air purifier, 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display, MT Remote Engine Start, Traction Modes – Snow, Sand and Mud, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Cooled Glove Box, BlueLink Integrated Smartwatch App and much more.

Check out the complete interior and exterior details below:

We are expecting around 10 Colour Options with dual-tone choices and to be priced between Rs 10 Lakh(ex-showroom) and Rs 17 Lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for updates.