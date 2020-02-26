Despite the government's clear deadline on selling BS4 (Bharat Stage 4) cars, automakers are struggling to clear the existing stocks. After April 1, 2020, carmakers in India won't be able to sell BS4 cars, which results in either clearing the existing stock or facing the government's wrath. In order to get clear as many BS4 cars as possible, automakers are offering massive discounts.

If you've been planning to buy a new car or upgrade your existing one, head over to your nearest car dealership of any brand and you'll most likely be welcomed with attractive offers. Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Jeep, Renault and many other car brands are offering huge discounts on their popular cars.

BS4 cars get huge discounts

Whether you're looking for an SUV, a sedan or a hatchback, discounts on BS4 cars will make your purchase light on the pocket. Consumers can save anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh depending on the brand and model of the car.

Check out all the popular BS4 vehicles getting massive discounts. Note that discounts and benefits might change depending on the variant you choose and it is likely that the high-end variants fetch the highest discount.

Cars Discount/benefits (up to) Honda CRV Flat cash discount of Rs 5 lakh on 4WD Honda Civic Diesel Rs 3 lakh Honda BRV Rs 1.5 lakh Skoda Superb Diesel Rs 2.5 lakh Skoda Octavia L&K Rs 2.5 lakh Skoda Rapid Diesel Rs 1.6 lakh Mahindra Alturas Rs 4 lakh (on exchange) Mahindra XUV500 Rs 1.5 lakh Tata Hexa Rs 4 lakh off on 2018 stock, Rs 2.25 lakh off on 2019 stock Renault Duster 110 PS Rs 2 lakh Jeep Compass Rs 2 lakh Nissan Kicks Rs 1.68 lakh Isuzu MUX Rs 3 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 1.15 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs 2.5 lakh Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs 1.15 lakh

It is possible that these discounts might change any time. It is advised for buyers to check with their local dealers on the current offers and discounts before making a purchase.

BS4 vs BS6

The main reason to shift from BS4 to BS6 is to reduce emissions amidst an alarming spike. As for the cars, the BS6 engines will take a minor dip in power and efficiency, but if the car makers try to keep the performance unchanged, the fuel economy will take a minor hit. Diesel cars with BS6 engines are about 8-10 percent costlier while petrol cars expect a rise of about 2-3 percent.

If you're looking for steep discounts, then BS4 is your safest bet. But if you choose to be future-proof with the latest features and less impact on the environment, BS6 cars are better.