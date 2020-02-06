Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the all-new Hyundai Creta during the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi on Thursday. The latest mid-size SUV in Hyundai's portfolio builds on the popularity and success of the current model and is likely to get a positive response from consumers. The 2020 Hyundai Creta, in its reformed glory, will be pitted against the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass.

The all-new Creta is designed to offer "Masculine & Futuristic Appeal, Premium Features, Efficient Powertrain and Smart Technology with Complete Peace of mind," the automaker said. The SUV is built on Hyundai's signature "Sensuous Sportiness" design language.

2020 Hyundai Creta: Expected price & availability

Hyundai did not reveal the pricing of its new mid-size SUV, but the all-new Creta is expected to be priced along the lines of the current model. Hyundai Creta currently sells in the range of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom). To make sure the all-new Creta is positioned competitively in the market, Hyundai might price it between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta 2020 launch will take place in India in March. The availability of the car can be expected after that.

All-new Creta: What's changed?

The all-new Creta gets a major facelift - both on the inside and outside. Hyundai Creta 2020 gets a redesigned cascading grille design on the front and a new split tail-lamp design with a light bar running across the boot for visual aesthetics. Compared to the current model, the new Creta's rear design has been changed completely to give it a sportier spin.

The all-new Creta also gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and fog lamps at a lower position to give it a futuristic look. The wheels cannot be missed with their R17 Diamond Cut alloys. There are skid plates on both front and rear to give a sporty form-factor to the new Creta.

Hyundai also confirmed that the all-new Creta will get a large panoramic sunroof, upgraded Blue Link 1.5 and more. The interiors of the car were not revealed as Hyundai decided to keep the doors shut on the surprise. However, the car is expected to get a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multifunctional steering wheel, premium upholstery and all the standard and premium safety features.

The latest Creta will come with BS6 engines. There will be 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine to choose from. Customers will get both manual and automatic options. Besides the 6-speed manual transmission, the 6-speed AT will be available for diesel and 7-speed DCT will be exclusive for the turbo-petrol variant.