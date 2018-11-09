South Koran car maker Hyundai has revealed a luxurious and feature-laden version of the Creta SUV dubbed Diamond at the ongoing Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018 in Brazil. Offspring of Hyundai Motor Brazil and the subsidiary in the South American market, the Creta Diamond is a concept for now while it looks like closer to reality in the near future.

Based on the top-spec Prestige variant of the Creta sold in Brazil, the Diamond edition explains the customisation potential of the SUV and the company claims more than 200 elements makes the bespoke SUV unique. "The Creta Diamond is an exercise to showcase design possibilities and equipment that we can consider in the future for the Creta line," said Angel Martinez, Executive Director of Sales, Hyundai Motor Brazil.

The uniqueness of Creta Diamond edition starts off with the flamboyant Deep Dive Blue body colour. The plastic cladding also gets the same rich colour while rear-view mirror, roof and rear spoiler get glossy black paint finish that perfectly contrasts to the body colour.

The premium touch of the Creta Diamond is further accentuated with 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels wrapped in high-performance tires in the 245/45 R19 configuration. Among the main novelties on the exterior, a large panoramic sunroof cannot go unnoticed.

Inside the cabin, the luxury quotient stepped up with microfibre seats in ivory and caramel colours, painted in three colours (caramel, ivory and brown, like banks) and exclusive logos. Similar dual-tone set up has been extended to the dashboard as well while the steering wheel and gear knob get pure leather upholstery.

On the feature front, the Creta Diamond edition packs a 7-inch touchscreen system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The concept also boasts a JBL sound system with three amplifiers and six speakers and a 750Watt sub-woofer. The entertainment package also includes two 10-inch screens for the second-row passengers.

Hyundai Creta Diamond concept is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that develops 156hp mated to a six-speed automatic. Hyundai is expected to reveal and launch the production version in a couple of months.