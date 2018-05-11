Vitara Brezza AMT prices start at Rs 8.54 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, stepped into the compact SUV space with the launch of Vitara Brezza in March 2016. Despite having a poor track record in the SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza has become a blockbuster success. With over 2.75 lakh sales, Vitara Brezza is the bestselling SUV in India.

Two years down the line, Maruti Suzuki has given a mild update to the Vitara Brezza. It cannot be termed as facelift as there are no major restyling. Maruti Suzuki just polished the Vitara Brezza with the latest update and that makes it a better proposition against the rivals, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

So what is new in the 2018 Vitara Brezza?

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) - The Vitara Brezza SUV was available only with manual transmission option. The latest update included AMT gearbox which Maruti Suzuki calls Auto Gear Shift. The AMT options are offered in four variants- VDi AGS (Rs 8.54 lakh), ZDi AGS (Rs 9.31 lakh), ZDi+ AGS (Rs 10.27 lakh) and ZDi+ Dual tone AGS (Rs 10.49 lakh).

Many standard safety features – Maruti Suzuki has increased the safety in the 2018 Vitara Brezza by offering many features as standard across the trims. These include ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters

Sporty exterior updates- 2018 Vitara Brezza sports with new five twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in glossy black. The chrome finishes on the front grille and rear number plate garnish have made standard across all variants.

All-black interior – Maruti Suzuki has not touched the layout of the interior. However, the cabin is now an all-black affair complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

New colors- Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof dual-tone color option for the range-topping variant and Autumn Orange color option for other variants are new shades in Vitara Brezza's color palette. The compact SUV will be offered in the existing color options as well.

The 2018 Vitara Brezza continues to draw power from a 200 DDis 1248cc diesel engine, which is tuned to churn out 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. Unfortunately, there is no clarity over the availability of petrol engine with the Vitara Brezza anytime soon.

The new Vitara Brezza Auto Gear Shift (AGS) will compete against the Nexon AMT which Tata Motors launched last week. Tata Motors has priced the Nexon XZA+ petrol at Rs 9.41 lakh while the diesel version will cost Rs 10.3 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.