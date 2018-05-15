Spy shot confirms new Santro with plastic dashboard finished in black

Hyundai Santro will be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10

2018 Santro is expected to get a price tag of around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is currently working on a new hatchback called the "Family Design Concept," which will be slotted between Eon and Grand i10. The upcoming car has been rumoured with the nameplate Santro and it will be the return of South Korean carmaker's iconic nameplate that helped them set foot in India.

The purported model has already been spotted on public roads under camouflage. However, shutterbugs couldn't get a sneak peak of the interior. New spy shots from Motor Beam shows the dashboard area of the new Santro for the first time.

The spy images show the new Santro with plastic dashboard finished in black. There are silver touches around the centre console and gear lever as well. The new Santro will get a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and the instrument cluster consists of a speedometer and tachometer. The pictures also show the car's door panels and a-pillar in beige finish. The front seats come with fixed headrests and it's wrapped in dual-tone upholstery. It also appears to have electric ORVMs.

Reports claim the new Santro will come with driver-side airbag as standard, a touch-screen infotainment system on the top-spec variant and ample storage spaces inside the cabin. Fog lamps, alloy wheels, reverse camera and LED tail lamps are also expected as part of the package.

The new Santro will be based on the previous-generation i10 hatchback. It may get the 1086cc petrol mill that powered the previous generation i10. Hyundai will rework the engine to make it BS-VI compliant and it is expected to develop nearly 70bhp of power and 100Nm of torque.

On the design front, the new Santro will feature Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy and is expected to get new cascading front grille, fog lamps, alloy wheels, reverse camera and LED tail lamps. It will retain the tallboy design and that will ensure easy ingress and egress while the hatchback will flaunt a large glasshouse at the front and rear.

Picture source: MotorBeam