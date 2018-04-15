There is no dearth of spy images of the upcoming Hyundai hatchback, the new Santro. Right from its features to the engine, the comeback of the Hyundai Santro has been making headlines recently. And it is not going to be over anytime soon.

Although Hyundai still has not confirmed whether the upcoming compact car will be called Santro, considering the popularity of this nameplate, it is rumored to make a comeback as a new model.

The new Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2018 with a probable launch in August. Hyundai has been testing its upcoming hatchback in India and the prototypes of the model have been caught on camera time and again. There is a new set of images of the new Hyundai Santro that is now doing the rounds on the web, which gives the best look yet of the model.

The new Hyundai Santro is still hiding under sizeable camouflage in its latest images leaving everything to the imaginations. However, the images give a better view of the overall body proportion and the styling of the model. The new Santro is expected to be bigger and wider than the previous model and could offer more spacious cabin with wider glasshouse at the front and rear.

The hatchback of Hyundai is likely to be based on Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy and is expected to get new cascading front grille, fog lamps, alloy wheels, reverse camera and LED tail lamps.

Although we are yet to see the interiors of the new Hyundai Santro, it is said that the new model will get refreshed cabin with features like a semi-digital display, driver-side airbag as standard and a touch-screen infotainment system.

Expected to be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10, the new Santro will rival Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, among others. The upcoming Santro is expected to replace the i10 in India and could get 1086cc petrol mill that powered the i10. The mill is expected to develop nearly 70 bhp of power and 100 Nm of torque.

On the pricing front, the Hyundai's new Santro is expected to get a price tag around Rs 3.5 lakh.