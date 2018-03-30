South Korean carmaker Hyundai is all set to bring back the Santro nameplate to India. A model currently called the "Family Design Concept" is undergoing test in Hyundai's stable and this seems set to get the Santro name in the second innings.

The 2018 Hyundai Santo will be launched in India in August, reported MotorOctane. Though the company is tight-lipped about the project, the model has already spotted with camouflage, giving us an idea of what to expect from the new Santro.

In line with the original Santro that was launched in India in 1998, the new version will come with a tallboy design. The body shape will ensure easy ingress and egress while the hatchback will flaunt a large glasshouse at the front and rear. Reports claim, the front and rear doors will be larger than any of its rivals and the cabin will be spacious.

The Santro in its rebirth will be a feature-packed car. It will get a semi-digital display, driver-side airbag as standard, a touch-screen infotainment system on the top-spec variant and ample storage spaces inside the cabin. Fog lamps, alloy wheels, reverse camera and LED tail lamps are also expected as part of the package.

The new Santro will be based on the previous-generation i10 hatchback. Hence, it is also expected to use the 1086cc petrol mill that powered the i10. Hyundai will rework the engine to make it BS-VI compliant, because the standard comes into effect in April 2020. The mill is expected to develop nearly 70bhp of power and 100Nm of torque.

A 1.2-liter petrol mill developing 85bhp is also rumored with the new Santro while Hyundai has no plan to introduce a diesel engine. Apart from five-speed manual transmission, the new hatchback may also get Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

The 2018 Hyundai Santro will be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10 and replace the i10 in the market. The price is expected to be Rs 3-5 lakh to make a compelling case for it against Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, among others.

Source: MotorOctane