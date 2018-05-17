- 2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform
- First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission
- Honda Cars India has priced the new Amaze at Rs 5.6 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India
- New Amaze goes up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker Honda launched the second generation of Amaze compact sedan on Wednesday. Developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India, the 2018 Honda Amaze is making its debut in the Indian market before any other global markets.
Priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel) the new sedan is the first vehicle in India to get the diesel engine-CVT transmission combo. The pricing of the Amaze is also on par with the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, giving the latter a run for its money. Other compact sedans like the Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent too might want to watch out.
We have compiled all the information about the 2018 Honda Amaze.
2018 Honda Amaze -Exterior
Based on an all-new platform, the new Amaze is a radical departure in terms of design. The round body panels have been replaced with a more flat and edgy look and that gives the vehicle a distinct character.
The new face gets a protruding front-end that is highlighted with a thick chrome grille which Honda calls Solid Wing Face. The lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The new wraparound sleek headlamps come with an integrated LED daytime running lights.
The side profile gets a prominent shoulder line and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, LED tail lamps that look like an inverted form of the Honda WR-V's tail lamps is the main attraction with a more cohesive boot when compared to its predecessor.
Additionally, the second generation Amaze is also 5mm longer, 15mm wider and has a 65mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing version.
2nd generation Honda Amaze - Interior
2018 Amaze comes with a new dashboard, multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, push start/stop button and cruise control and others. The cabin gets roomier than before with the increase in wheelbase while the use of beige and black accentuates the premium feel of the interiors.
Engine and Transmission
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power
|Torque
|Fuel efficiency
|1.2L i-VTEC (Petrol)
|5MT
|90PS@6000 rpm
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|MT – 19.5 kmpl
|-
|CVT
|CVT – 19.0 kmpl
|1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel)
|5MT
|100PS@3600 rpm
|200 Nm @1750 rpm
|MT – 27.4 kmpl
|-
|CVT
|80PS@3600 rpm
|160 Nm@1750 rpm
|CVT – 23.8 kmpl
New Honda Amaze - Grades and colours
Second generation Honda Amaze is available in four versions, offered in petrol and diesel variants – E, S, V and VX with the manual transmission. Additionally, the model is also available in CVT in S and V variants in both fuel options.
The Amaze is available in a choice of five exterior colours - Radiant Red Metallic (new introduction), Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.
"The all-new Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the all-new Amaze will become one of the strongest pillars of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us with the opportunity to expand our business across markets," said Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India
2018 Honda Amaze - Variant wise features
|Variant
|Features
|Amaze E
|Dual front airbags
Isofix child-seat anchors
ABS with EBD
Day/Night rear view mirror
Rear parking sensors
Power steering
4.0-cm multi-info display
All four power windows
Front 12V accessory socket
|Amaze S
|Body-coloured, power-folding ORVM with turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles
Full-wheel covers
2DIN audio system with Aux/Bluetooth/USB
Steering-mounted audio and telephony controls
Central locking
Power door locks with Keyless entry
Rear 12V accessory socket
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Rear armrest with cupholder
Tilt-steering
Adjustable front seat headrests
|Amaze V
|LED daytime-running lamps
15-inch alloy wheels
Front fog lamps
Keyless go with push-button start
Automatic climate control
7.0-cm Multi-info display
Rear defogger
Paddle shifters (on petrol CVT only)
|Amaze VX
|7-inch Infotainment system with capacitive touchscreen
GPS with turn-by-turn navigation
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Reverse Camera
Steering-mounted voice controls
Cruise Control
New Honda Amaze – Price
|Variant
|Petrol
|Diesel
|E
|Rs 5.59 lakh
|Rs 6.69 lakh
|S MT
|Rs 6.49 lakh
|Rs 7.59 lakh
|S CVT
|Rs 7.39 lakh
|Rs 8.39 lakh
|V MT
|Rs 7.09 lakh
|Rs 8.19 lakh
|V CVT
|Rs 7.99 lakh
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|VX MT
|Rs 7.57 lakh
|Rs 8.67 lakh
