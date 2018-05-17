2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform

First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission

Honda Cars India has priced the new Amaze at Rs 5.6 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India

New Amaze goes up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker Honda launched the second generation of Amaze compact sedan on Wednesday. Developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India, the 2018 Honda Amaze is making its debut in the Indian market before any other global markets.

Priced from Rs 5.6 lakh (base petrol) to Rs 8.67 lakh (top-end diesel) the new sedan is the first vehicle in India to get the diesel engine-CVT transmission combo. The pricing of the Amaze is also on par with the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, giving the latter a run for its money. Other compact sedans like the Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent too might want to watch out.

We have compiled all the information about the 2018 Honda Amaze.

2018 Honda Amaze -Exterior

Based on an all-new platform, the new Amaze is a radical departure in terms of design. The round body panels have been replaced with a more flat and edgy look and that gives the vehicle a distinct character.

The new face gets a protruding front-end that is highlighted with a thick chrome grille which Honda calls Solid Wing Face. The lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The new wraparound sleek headlamps come with an integrated LED daytime running lights.

The side profile gets a prominent shoulder line and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, LED tail lamps that look like an inverted form of the Honda WR-V's tail lamps is the main attraction with a more cohesive boot when compared to its predecessor.

Additionally, the second generation Amaze is also 5mm longer, 15mm wider and has a 65mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing version.

2nd generation Honda Amaze - Interior

2018 Amaze comes with a new dashboard, multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, push start/stop button and cruise control and others. The cabin gets roomier than before with the increase in wheelbase while the use of beige and black accentuates the premium feel of the interiors.

Engine and Transmission

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel efficiency 1.2L i-VTEC (Petrol) 5MT 90PS@6000 rpm 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm MT – 19.5 kmpl - CVT CVT – 19.0 kmpl 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) 5MT 100PS@3600 rpm 200 Nm @1750 rpm MT – 27.4 kmpl - CVT 80PS@3600 rpm 160 Nm@1750 rpm CVT – 23.8 kmpl

New Honda Amaze - Grades and colours

Second generation Honda Amaze is available in four versions, offered in petrol and diesel variants – E, S, V and VX with the manual transmission. Additionally, the model is also available in CVT in S and V variants in both fuel options.

The Amaze is available in a choice of five exterior colours - Radiant Red Metallic (new introduction), Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

"The all-new Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the all-new Amaze will become one of the strongest pillars of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us with the opportunity to expand our business across markets," said Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India

2018 Honda Amaze - Variant wise features

Variant Features Amaze E Dual front airbags

Isofix child-seat anchors

ABS with EBD

Day/Night rear view mirror

Rear parking sensors

Power steering

4.0-cm multi-info display

All four power windows

Front 12V accessory socket Amaze S Body-coloured, power-folding ORVM with turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles

Full-wheel covers

2DIN audio system with Aux/Bluetooth/USB

Steering-mounted audio and telephony controls

Central locking

Power door locks with Keyless entry

Rear 12V accessory socket

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Rear armrest with cupholder

Tilt-steering

Adjustable front seat headrests Amaze V LED daytime-running lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Keyless go with push-button start

Automatic climate control

7.0-cm Multi-info display

Rear defogger

Paddle shifters (on petrol CVT only) Amaze VX 7-inch Infotainment system with capacitive touchscreen

GPS with turn-by-turn navigation

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Reverse Camera

Steering-mounted voice controls

Cruise Control

New Honda Amaze – Price

Variant Petrol Diesel E Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh

