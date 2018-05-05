2018 Honda Amaze bookings open for Rs 21,000

First 20,000 bookings will get the sedan at special introductory price

Gets all new platform while engines will remain the same

To be available as the first car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission

Honda Cars India Limited (HMIL) has started production of its second generation Amaze sedan at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan from May 2. The all new Honda Amaze made global debut at Auto Expo 2018 in February and India launch has been scheduled on May 16.

Honda Cars India dealers started accepting bookings for the new Amaze compact sedan from April 6 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Adding excitement to the launch, Honda has confirmed that the first 20,000 bookings will get their new Amaze at a special introductory price.

Based on an all new platform, the second generation Amaze will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent in the burgeoning compact sedan market. The sedan can be called 'all-new' literally as there is no trace of previous generation can be detected in the new version.

Instead of curvy body panels and looks that can be termed as cute, new Amaze gets more mature and executive design. The new sedan features flat and edgy panels that give an evolved stance. 2018 Amaze has a protruding stance at front complemented with a thick chrome grille. The lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The sedan also features a pair of sleek wraparound headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.

At the rear, new LED tail lamps that look like an inverted form of the Honda WR-V's tail lamps, reworked bumper and new boot lid has been incorporated. Prominent character line on the sides and 15-inch alloy wheels are the other major addition to the 2018 Honda Amaze.

The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm will be carried over to the new Amaze as well. The mills will come mated to five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the all-new Amaze will feature the first in Industry diesel CVT technology in the Indian market.