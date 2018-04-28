Honda Cars India will launch the second generation Amaze on May 16

First 20,000 bookings will get the car with a special introductory price

2018 Amaze is based on new platform and it gets fully revised design

Honda Cars India will launch the second generation of its compact sedan, the Amaze on May 16. The company will officially open bookings for the 2018 Amaze on May 6. If you are planning to buy the new Amaze and willing to place an order without knowing the actual price, Honda has confirmed that the first 20,000 bookings will be sold for them on a special introductory price.

This also indicates Honda Cars India will increase the prices of new Amaze after a short span of time.

"The response to the all-new Honda Amaze since its world premiere at the Auto Expo has been overwhelming. As a special gesture to all the Honda loyalists, who are booking the car even before knowing the price and variant details, we have decided to offer a special introductory price for the initial 20,000 bookings," ET Auto quoted Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India as saying.

Honda dealers in India has already started accepting bookings for the new Amaze for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The compact sedan will go up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and the upcoming Ford Aspire facelift.

The second generation of the Amaze is based on an all-new platform. The 2018 version is also a radical departure in terms of design. Honda has reworked the round body panels of the first generation and the new sedan features flat and edgy panels. There is no trace of first-generation design bits in the new version and that gives the vehicle an all-new stance.

The face of 2018 Amaze has a protruding posture which is highlighted with a thick chrome grille. The lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The sedan also features a pair of sleek wraparound headlamps with an integrated LED daytime running lights.

The new Amaze gets a more cohesive boot than the previous generation. The rear also gets new LED tail lamps that looks like an inverted form of the Honda WR-V's tail lamps. New boot-lid, beefy rear bumper, prominent character line, and 15-inch alloy wheels are the other major addition to the 2018 Honda Amaze.

The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm will be carried over to the new Amaze as well. The mill will come mated to five-speed manual and interestingly the diesel engine will also get CVT gearbox options this time.