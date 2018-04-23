Honda Cars India (HCIL) is gearing up to launch its next big thing, the new Amaze compact sedan in India soon. While the launch of the new Honda Amaze is expected to happen in May, the preparations are well underway. Warming up for the next big launch, Honda has released the first television commercial for the new Amaze giving a sneak peek at the highlights of the new model.

The new TVC of Honda Amaze shows the features like sporty paddle shift, push stop/start button, digipad touchscreen, infotainment system and CVT. Honda Amaze is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company.

To be pitted against the compact sedans like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire, the new Honda Amaze will offer continuously variable transmission (CVT) with diesel engine variant. The Amaze, in its new version, will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol will power the petrol models of the Honda Amaze, the compact sedan will get the 1.5-liter i-DTEC mill in the diesel models.

It also flaunts new headlamp with LED positioning light, power folding outside rear view mirrors with LED turn indicators, rear combi lamp, and new alloy wheels. It will also get new color shade on its palette. The multi-function steering wheel and the new dashboard are other highlights of the model.

Honda had showcased the new Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The model was spied on test several times since then. The Amaze was also spotted during a TVC shoot recently. Honda is expected to reveal more details of the new Amaze in the coming days.