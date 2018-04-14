1 / 2



Japanese carmaker Honda seems to have started the preparations for the launch of the new avatar of its compact sedan, the Amaze, in India. The compact sedan is expected to be launched in India in May and the model was caught on camera recently while shooting for a television commercial.

The new Honda Amaze was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Although the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the new sedan, the dealerships of Honda are accepting the bookings for the model. The new Honda Amaze can be booked with a downpayment of Rs 21,000.

The new avatar of the sub-four meter sedan has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand and it is based on an all-new platform of Honda. 2018 Amaze will get protruding front-end, highlighted with a thick chrome grille and the lower section of the grille will get honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The Amaze will offer wraparound headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.

Honda has already confirmed the powertrains of the new Amaze. For the first time, the new model will offer continuously variable transmission (CVT) with diesel engine variant. The Amaze, in its new version, will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. While a 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol will power the petrol models of the Honda Amaze, the compact sedan will get the 1.5-liter i-DTEC mill in the diesel models. The engine specifications will be revealed closer to its launch.

In its new version, the Honda Amaze is likely to get new color options. The recently spotted model was seen sporting a new shade of red. Inside the cabin too, the Amaze is likely to see changes and is expected to get 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation and multi-function steering wheel, push-button start and cruise control.

The new Honda Amaze will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire.

Source: AutocarIndia

