Honda Cars India (HCI) is set to launch the new avatar of its subcompact sedan Amaze in India in May. Ahead of its launch in the country, the new Honda Amaze is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company at a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Honda has also revealed the engine specifications of new Amaze. The Amaze in its new version will get both diesel and petrol engine options. A 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will power the Honda compact sedan. And for the first time, the Amaze will feature continuously variable transmission (CVT) with diesel engine variant along with manual transmission as standard. The petrol model of the Amaze will also come with either a manual or a CVT gearbox. With CVT diesel onboard, the new Honda Amaze will return better fuel efficiency.

The new avatar of the sub-four meter sedan has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand and it is based on an all-new platform of Honda. It will get major changes on the front and rear.

"The introduction of India's Diesel CVT technology in the new Amaze, which offers unmatched and superior automatic driving experience, is also a first from Honda globally. We are confident the customers will see great value in this new technology," said Rajesh Goel, sr vice president & director, marketing & sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The Amaze will get 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation and multi-function steering wheel, push-button start and cruise control. To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire, the new Amaze will flaunt protruding front-end, highlighted with a thick chrome grille and the lower section of the grille will get honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The Amaze will offer wraparound headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.