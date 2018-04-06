Honda Cars India, the subsidiary of Honda Motor Company Limited, is all set to launch the new Amaze compact sedan in India. The new Honda Amaze showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in February will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and other models such as the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent.

The bookings for the second generation Amaze sedan are open at some of the dealerships of the company for Rs 21,000. Honda is expected to commence the deliveries of the new model by May end and the new Honda Amaze is expected to see a slight bump in its pricing. The new Amaze will be launched in May.

Honda will continue to offer the Amaze in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the new Amaze will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine in the current model, the compact sedan will see several changes in its design and features. In the Amaze, 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine is tuned to churn out 87 bhp and a peak torque of 109 Nm and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can belt out 99 bhp of power and peak torque of 200 Nm. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

The new avatar of the sub-four meter sedan has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific in Bangkok, Thailand and it is based on an all-new platform of Honda. It gets major changes on the front and rear. The protruding front-end of the new Amaze is highlighted with a thick chrome grille and the lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The Honda Amaze in its new avatar features wraparound headlamps and it comes with integrated LED daytime running lights. The changes in the rear in include the new boot-lid, beefy rear bumper and new LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin, the new Honda Amaze carries forward the same cabin layout of the current Amaze. However, it gets 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system I addition with smartphone integration, navigation and an array of other features. Honda might offer new color options in the Amaze compact sedan in India when launched to make it more attractive.

Source: AutocarIndia