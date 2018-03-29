Japanese carmaker Honda seems to be planning the launch the new Amaze compact sedan in India sooner than expected. If the emerging reports are to be believed, the pre-launch activities for the new Amaze sedan would begin in April with a launch expected by May.

The new-generation Honda Amaze made its debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Though the company has not divulged any details about the launch timeframe of the compact sedan yet, Honda is expected to make it soon as compact sedans are one of the most sought-after cars in the Indian car market. The new Amaze will face off against the current segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, along with other models such as the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Xcent.

The new avatar of the sub-four meter sedan gets major changes on the front and rear. It features protruding front-end highlighted with a thick chrome grille and the lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The new wraparound headlamps come with integrated LED daytime running lights and there is also new boot-lid, beefy rear bumper and new LED tail lamps in place.

There isn't much change in the cabin. While it carries forward the same cabin layout of the current Amaze, the new model gets 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system in addition. The touchscreen infotainment system offers smartphone integration, navigation and an array of other features.

Under the hood, the new Amaze is unlikely to see any changes. The Amaze is currently powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87 bhp and a peak torque of 109 Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99 bhp of power and peak torque of 200 Nm. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

Honda is expected to open the new Amaze for bookings in India in the coming weeks.

Source: IndianAutosblog