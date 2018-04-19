Honda Cars India is expected to launch new Amaze compact sedan in India in May. Although the launch date of the new Amaze is still not known, the new version of the model has made debut online.

Honda has listed the new Amaze on the company website with the tagline 'time to go big'. The website also gives a sneak peek at the design and the new key features of the Amaze in the latest avatar. The new Honda Amaze sedan was recently spied during an ad shoot in its production version.

The sedan gets styling updates inside out. While the changes on the exterior of the Amaze include new headlamp with LED positioning light, power folding outside rear view mirrors with LED turn indicators, rear combi lamp, and new alloy wheels, the cabin of the new Amaze comes with features like multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, push start/stop button and cruise control.

For the first time, the new Honda Amaze will offer continuously variable transmission (CVT) with diesel engine variant. The Amaze, in its new version, will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol will power the petrol models of the Honda Amaze, the compact sedan will get the 1.5-liter i-DTEC mill in the diesel models.

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire, the new Honda Amaze is currently open for bookings across the dealerships of the company. Honda is also expected to introduce new colors to the Amaze palette including a new red shade that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.