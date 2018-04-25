2018 Honda Amaze will be launched on May 16.

Bookings for the compact sedan already open for Rs 21,000

Second generation Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform

1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel mills will be carried over

Japanese carmaker Honda's Indian subsidiary Honda Cars India showcased the second generation of the Amaze sedan at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The dealerships of the company recently started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000 while launch date has not been officially revealed.

However, emerging reports confirm that the company will launch 2018 Honda Amaze on May 16. The compact sedan will go up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and the upcoming Ford Aspire facelift.

2018 Honda Amaze- A closer look

Launched in 2013, the Amaze has steadily gained popularity and it is one of the top-selling cars in Honda's stable. The new model plans to reaffirm its space in the burgeoning segment led by Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Based on an all-new platform, the new Amaze is a radical departure in terms of design. The slopping and round body panels have been replaced with more flat and edgy panels and that gives the vehicle a separate character.

New face gets protruding front-end highlighted with a thick chrome grille. The lower section of the grille gets honeycomb pattern housed on a new bumper. The new wraparound headlamps come with an integrated LED daytime running lights.

In place of tasteless rear in the previous model that looked like a small boot slapped, the new Amaze gets a more cohesive boot. The rear also gets new LED tail lamps that looks like an inverted form of the WR-V's tail lamps. New boot-lid, beefy rear bumper, prominent character line, and 15-inch alloy wheels complete the makeover.

Inside the cabin, 2018 Amaze comes with a new dashboard, multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, push start/stop button and cruise control and others.

Honda will carry over with the current 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm. The mill will come mated to five-speed manual and interestingly the diesel engine will also get CVT gearbox options this time.