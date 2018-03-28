Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Company, entered the compact crossover segment in March 2017. Honda launched the WR-V even though no other carmaker found success in the compact crossover segment till then. However, the WR-V was well-received and turned out to be a trendsetter.

The WR-V has over 3,000 units of monthly sales and it is one of the most sought-after models of the segment. A year down the line, the WR-V sales in India crossed 50,000 units.

Honda claims the WR-V has contributed 28 percent to HCIL's total sales in 2017-18. About 80 percent of the buyers of WR-V have chosen top-spec VX trim, the company claims. About 42 percent buyers bought petrol variants while 58 percent opted for the diesel variants. Tier 1 markets, comprising large cities, contributed to 38 percent of its nation-wide sales, Honda added.

Priced between Rs 7.78 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, the WR-V draws power from a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which can generate 90bhp power with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The diesel option is the 1.5-liter i-DTEC motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The transmission in the petrol variant is taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox.

"Honda WR-V has witnessed great success in the Indian market and the 50,000 sales milestone validates its strong presence. It has emerged as a strong volume model in Honda's model line-up striking the right chord among young urban customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle," said Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, HCIL.

Honda WR-V Edge edition

Honda has recently launched WR-V Edge edition, the new trim comes with a price tag of Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol engine and Rs 9.01 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda WR-V Edge edition is based on the S-trim of the model and comes with additional features such as 16-inch gunmetal finish multi-spoke alloy, a special edition Edge emblem, a rear camera with IRVM display and rear parking sensors. The special edition also gets Connect App as standard.