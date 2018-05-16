- First 20,000 bookings will get the new Amaze at a special introductory price
- First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission
- 2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform
Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the second generation of the Amaze compact sedan for a starting price of Rs 5.6 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. Honda Amaze has been developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India is the first market to get the new sedan.
Built on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze incorporates Honda's spirit of innovation in research and development aiming to delight the customers. The all-new Amaze features the first in India diesel engine and CVT transmission combo.
2018 Honda Amaze- Price
|Variant
|Petrol
|Diesel
|E
|Rs 5.59 lakh
|Rs 6.69 lakh
|S MT
|Rs 6.49 lakh
|Rs 7.59 lakh
|S CVT
|Rs 7.39 lakh
|Rs 8.39 lakh
|V MT
|Rs 7.09 lakh
|Rs 8.19 lakh
|V CVT
|Rs 7.99 lakh
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|VX MT
|Rs 7.57 lakh
|Rs 8.67 lakh
"The All New Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the all-new Amaze will become one of the strongest pillars of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us the opportunity to expand our business across markets," said Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India.
Following pointers will give you a better idea about the new Honda Amaze:
Exterior
- Honda's signature Solid Wing Face
- Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights
- Front Fog lamps
- Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Multi-spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel
- Premium Rear Combi Lamps
Interior
- An aesthetically designed instrument panel
- Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands-free and cruise control
- White illumination meter design and advanced multi-information display
- First st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)
- Cruise Control
- Auto AC
- Smart entry system with touch sensor based unlock system
- 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system
- CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display
- Smart cabin storage in front and rear doors and central console
- Rear armrest with cupholders
- Push button Start/ Stop with welcome illumination
- Tilt steering
- Driver seat height adjust
Engine and Transmission
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power
|Torque
|Fuel efficiency
|1.2L i-VTEC (Petrol)
|5MT
|90PS@6000 rpm
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|MT – 19.5 kmpl
|-
|CVT
|CVT – 19.0 kmpl
|1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel)
|5MT
|100PS@3600 rpm
|200 Nm @1750 rpm
|MT – 27.4 kmpl
|-
|CVT
|80PS@3600 rpm
|160 Nm@1750 rpm
|CVT – 23.8 kmpl