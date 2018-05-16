First 20,000 bookings will get the new Amaze at a special introductory price

First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission

2018 Honda Amaze is based on an all-new platform

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Wednesday launched the second generation of the Amaze compact sedan for a starting price of Rs 5.6 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. Honda Amaze has been developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Limited and India is the first market to get the new sedan.

Built on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze incorporates Honda's spirit of innovation in research and development aiming to delight the customers. The all-new Amaze features the first in India diesel engine and CVT transmission combo.

2018 Honda Amaze- Price

Variant Petrol Diesel E Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh

"The All New Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the all-new Amaze will become one of the strongest pillars of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us the opportunity to expand our business across markets," said Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India.

Following pointers will give you a better idea about the new Honda Amaze:

Exterior

Honda's signature Solid Wing Face

Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights

Front Fog lamps

Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators

Shark Fin Antenna

Multi-spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel

Premium Rear Combi Lamps

Interior

An aesthetically designed instrument panel

Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands-free and cruise control

White illumination meter design and advanced multi-information display

First st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)

Cruise Control

Auto AC

Smart entry system with touch sensor based unlock system

17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with audio, video and navigation system

CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display

Smart cabin storage in front and rear doors and central console

Rear armrest with cupholders

Push button Start/ Stop with welcome illumination

Tilt steering

Driver seat height adjust

Engine and Transmission