Honda Cars India will launch the 2018 Amaze on May 16

2018 Honda Amaze will be offered in four variants – E, S, V and VX

The first 20,000 bookings will get the sedan at a special introductory price

First car in India with diesel engine mated to CVT transmission

After unveiling the second generation Amaze sedan at the Auto Expo 2018, Honda Cars India is now inching closer to the market launch of the compact sedan. The 2018 Honda Amaze has been scheduled for launch on May 16 and bookings are already open.

Honda has already confirmed that the first 20,000 bookings will get the new Amaze at a special introductory price. Though the company is tight-lipped about the pricing, a report in Zee Business claims that the new Amaze will be priced from Rs 5.6 lakh for the base variant and all the way up to Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel automatic trim. If the report is anything to go by, the starting price of the 2018 Amaze will be around Rs 10,000 higher than the model it replaces.

Based on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze will go up against the like of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent. Even though there is a huge makeover to the car in terms of appearance, changes under the hood are minimal. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm will be carried over in the new Amaze. The mills will come mated to five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the all-new Amaze will feature the first in Industry diesel CVT technology in the Indian market.

Leaked information about the 2018 Amaze confirms Honda will sell the car in four variants- E, S, V, and VX. On the safety front, the sedan will be equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child safety seat anchor points and reverse parking sensors as standard.

Following are the variants and features of the 2018 Honda Amaze