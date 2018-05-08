- 2018 Honda Amaze will be offered in four variants – E, S, V and VX
- Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child seat hooks and reverse parking sensors will come as standard
- The launch is scheduled May 16 and bookings are already open.
Honda Cars India has scheduled the launch of 2018 Amaze compact sedan May 16. The Japanese carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the second generation sedan. First 20,000 bookings will be getting the new Amaze at a special introductory price.
If you are planning to place the order for new Amaze, the latest leaked information about the compact sedan will give you better clarity over the car. The new information confirms Honda will sell 2018 Amaze in four variants- E, S, V, and VX. The 2018 Honda Amaze will be loaded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child safety seat anchor points and reverse parking sensors as standard.
We have listed down other features offered with each variant
|Variant
|Features
|Amaze E
|Chrome front grill
Dual tone interior
Multi-information display
Low fuel working lamp
Piano black console
Tachometer
Ivory colored inner door handles
Dual SRS airbags
ABS with EBD & Brake assist
Rev parking sensor
Impact sensing door lock
Driver side auto down window
Front antenna
Front accessory socket
|Amaze S
|All features of E variant
Body-colored door handles and ORVM with side turn LED indicators
Silver colored inner door handles
Speed sensing door lock
2 DIN audio player with AM/FM/Aux-in, USB and Bluetooth with 4 speakers
Steering mounted audio controls with HFT
Shark fin antenna
Rear armrest with cup holder
Keyless entry
Front and rear accessory socket
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM
Tilt steering
Driver side height adjustment
Adjustable front seat headrest
|Amaze V
|All features of S variant
LED positioning lamps
New design 15-inch alloy wheels
Front and rear mudguard
Outside temp display
Welcome light
Front fog lamp
Push start/stop button
Paddle shift (CVT only)
Auto climate control
Electromagnetic trunk opening
Seat back pocket (As driver side)
|Amaze VX
|All features of V variant
Touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition
Driver side auto up/down with pinch guard
2 USB ports
Cruise Control
Based on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent in the burgeoning compact sedan market.
Honda Cars India will not make changes to the tried and tested petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm will be carried over. The mills will come mated to five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the all-new Amaze will feature the first in Industry diesel CVT technology in the Indian market.
Source: TeamBHP