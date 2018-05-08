2018 Honda Amaze will be offered in four variants – E, S, V and VX

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child seat hooks and reverse parking sensors will come as standard

The launch is scheduled May 16 and bookings are already open.

Honda Cars India has scheduled the launch of 2018 Amaze compact sedan May 16. The Japanese carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the second generation sedan. First 20,000 bookings will be getting the new Amaze at a special introductory price.

If you are planning to place the order for new Amaze, the latest leaked information about the compact sedan will give you better clarity over the car. The new information confirms Honda will sell 2018 Amaze in four variants- E, S, V, and VX. The 2018 Honda Amaze will be loaded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child safety seat anchor points and reverse parking sensors as standard.

We have listed down other features offered with each variant

Variant Features Amaze E Chrome front grill

Dual tone interior

Multi-information display

Low fuel working lamp

Piano black console

Tachometer

Ivory colored inner door handles

Dual SRS airbags

ABS with EBD & Brake assist

Rev parking sensor

Impact sensing door lock

Driver side auto down window

Front antenna

Front accessory socket Amaze S All features of E variant

Body-colored door handles and ORVM with side turn LED indicators

Silver colored inner door handles

Speed sensing door lock

2 DIN audio player with AM/FM/Aux-in, USB and Bluetooth with 4 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls with HFT

Shark fin antenna

Rear armrest with cup holder

Keyless entry

Front and rear accessory socket

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM

Tilt steering

Driver side height adjustment

Adjustable front seat headrest Amaze V All features of S variant

LED positioning lamps

New design 15-inch alloy wheels

Front and rear mudguard

Outside temp display

Welcome light

Front fog lamp

Push start/stop button

Paddle shift (CVT only)

Auto climate control

Electromagnetic trunk opening

Seat back pocket (As driver side) Amaze VX All features of V variant

Touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition

Driver side auto up/down with pinch guard

2 USB ports

Cruise Control

Based on an all-new platform, the second generation Amaze will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai Xcent in the burgeoning compact sedan market.

Honda Cars India will not make changes to the tried and tested petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm will be carried over. The mills will come mated to five-speed manual transmission. In addition, the all-new Amaze will feature the first in Industry diesel CVT technology in the Indian market.

