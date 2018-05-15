Ford EcoSport S is powered by 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine

The EcoSport S comes mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission

Signature Edition comes as an option pack on EcoSport's Titanium variant

Both new variants get sunroof christened 'Fun-roof'

Ford India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of American carmaker Ford Motor Company, has extended its EcoSport compact SUV options with the launch of two new variants. Christened EcoSport S and EcoSport Signature Edition, the new variants adds more features and bling to Ford India's compact SUV range.

The EcoSport S is the new top-end variant of the EcoSport and it has been priced at Rs 11.37 lakh for petrol variant and Rs 11.89 lakh for the diesel variant. The Signature Edition, on the other hand, is limited production model and it costs Rs 10.40 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh for diesel, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The new Ford EcoSport variants will be offered in seven colour options – Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.

Ford EcoSport S

The EcoSport S is the performance version of the EcoSport and it is powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine better known as Ecoboost engine. The engine develops 123bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,400rpm and it comes mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission. Besides the EcoBoost engine, the S variant of the EcoSport is also offered in 1.5L TDCi diesel motor.

The biggest attraction in the EcoSport S is the sunroof, which Ford India is calling 'Fun-roof'. The EcoSport S sets itself apart from the other variants with unique 17-inch alloy wheel design in a gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model will also get black colour treatment.

The all-black interior will get with orange coloured touches on the doors, seats, dashboard and other. Other additions exclusive to EcoSport are bigger instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch information display and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Ford EcoSport Signature Edition

The Signature Edition also comes with sunroof and it is available as an option pack on EcoSport's Titanium variant. The limited edition gets imposing grille with chrome surround, diamond cut 17-inch alloy wheels, black fog-lamp bezel along with all-around graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. The EcoSport Signature Edition also gets Anodised Blue exterior paint shade, special 'Signature' badging at the tailgate. On the inside, all black upholstery is complemented with the subtle use of blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel to add to its overall appeal.

Ford EcoSport Signature Edition will come paired with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers 123bhp of power and the trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that comes with a 100bhp output.