Ford EcoSport Titanium S will be launched in May 2018

To draw power from 1.0-litre three-cylinder, Ecoboost turbocharged petrol engine with 123bhp

Ford rumored to introduce a new six-speed manual gearbox

More blacked out detailing to set the Titanium S different from other variants

Ford India is gearing up for the launch of EcoSport Titanium S, a new top-spec variant of the compact SUV. Ford EcoSport Titanium S units have already reached many dealerships and market launch is expected in early May.

The Titanium S is not just another variant in the EcoSport range. Latest information suggests that EcoSport Titanium S can be considered as India's first 'affordable' performance SUV.

The EcoSport Titanium S has an EcoBoost engine, which is likely its most important feature. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit in the pre-facelift version produced 123bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,400 rpm. The mill in the new EcoSport Titanium S is expected to boost in power.

That's not the only part that makes the EcoSport Titanium S an affordable performance SUV. Ford rumored to introduce a new six-speed manual gearbox. The extra gear will definitely make the compact SUV more fun to drive.

In addition to the extra power and new gearbox, the EcoSport Titanium S variant's suspension is said to be stiffer. This will aid in sharper handling which is spot on for a performance SUV.

In terms of appearance, the EcoSport Titanium S will set it apart from other variants with unique alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model will also get black color treatment.

The coolest addition to the EcoSport Titanium S will be sunroof as buyers are increasingly demanding sunroofs. The cabin will get an all-black treatment with exterior color-coordinated detailing. Another addition exclusive to Titanium S will be chrome rings to the instrument cluster.

Image source: TeamBHP