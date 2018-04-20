The US auto Major, Ford is expected to expand the EcoSport line-up in India with the launch of two new variants-- EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition soon. As the possible launch of the new Ford EcoSport variants near, more details of them have started surfacing online, including the images.

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition started making news again after the models were spotted at a dealership in Kerala, fuelling rumors of an imminent launch. Now yet another set of images of the new EcoSport has surfaced, this time showing the Titanium S variant of the compact SUV.

A report of AutocarIndia notes that the new EcoSport Titanium S, which will sit on top of the current range will come powered by the powerful 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine. Ford is currently not offering the EcoBoost petrol in the new EcoSport. Beside the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, the Ford EcoSport Titanium S will also be offered with a 1.5-liter diesel motor. The EcoSport Titanium S is also expected to get the six-speed manual transmission.

Currently, the EcoSport on sale is powered by the all-new Dragon series petrol engine, which develops 123 hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500 rpm and comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic one. The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the four-cylinder turbodiesel that develops 99 bhp and 205 Nm. The transmission is five-speed manual as standard. It is yet to be known whether the new variant of the EcoSport will be offered with the same engine options.

Other changes in the new EcoSport Titanium S will be the addition of the sunroof along with new alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps adding to the sportiness of the new model. The black treatment also seems to have been extended to the front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model.

The EcoSport Signature edition, on the other hand, is expected to be launched as a special edition model. The Signature Edition is expected to be based on the Titanium+ variant and is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options like the existing range. It was earlier spotted with 'Signature Edition' badging, diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels. There have been reports that it will also get new graphics on the exterior and a rear spoiler.

Ford is expected to launch the EcoSport Titanium S in India in May, followed by the special edition Signature.

Image: TeamBHP