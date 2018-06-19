Ducati Multistrada 1260 is offered in standard and S variants in India

Ducati Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine

Ducati dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the Multistrada 1260

Italian premium bikemaker Ducati has launched the new Multistrada 1260 in India. The Multistrada 1200 is the flagship adventure touring motorcycle of Ducati while the new Multistrada 1260 is its advanced version that made global debut at EICMA show in Milan 2017.

Ducati offers Multistrada 1260 in four variants – standard, S, S Dair and Pikes Peak. Only the first two variants are offered in India and have been priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (standard) and Rs 18.06 lakh (S) (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 comes employed with a 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine in place of the 1,198cc engine in the Multistrada 1200. This new motor also powers Ducati XDiavel and develops 158hp at 9,500rpm (up by 6hp) and 129.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm (up by 1.5Nm). The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and the 'S' variant also features the Ducati Quick Shifter system.

Ducati claims that Multistrada 1260 uses a new chassis and a longer swingarm that gives better riding experience, especially around corners. The standard variant is fitted with a 48mm upside down front forks and a fully adjustable rear Sachs monoshock while the S variant flaunts a semi-active Ducati Skyhook suspension.

Braking power for the Multistrada 1260 comes from dual 320mm discs with Brembo monobloc callipers up front and a 265mm rear disc. The S version gets dual 330mm discs with radially mounted Brembo monobloc Evo M50 callipers. Both the variants run on Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.

Both the Ducati Multistrada 1260 variants feature a five-inch full-colour TFT instrument display. The adventure touring motorcycles are also equipped with four riding modes-Sport, Urban, Touring and Enduro, eight-level traction control, eight-level wheelie control, cruise control, cornering ABS and Vehicle Hold Control and other rider aids.

"The Multistrada 1260 and 1260 S is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of Italian design, engineering and performance to Indian roads," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Ducati dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S and deliveries will start by end of June. Ducati Multistrada 1260 will compete with Triumph Tiger 1200 and BMW R 1200 GS.