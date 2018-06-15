Ducati Multistrada 1260 draws power from a 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine

Ducati India expected to launch Multistrada 1260 standard and S versions

New Multistrada 1260 locks horn against Triumph Tiger 1200 and the BMW R 1200 GS

Ducati India kicked off 2018 in style with the launch of Panigale V4 at Rs 20.53 lakh in January. The Italian premium bikemaker launched 2018 Monster 821 in May at Rs 9.51 lakh and the Monster 797 Plus launched at Rs 8.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), last week. Ducati India is not stopping there as it has queued up the 2018 Multistrada 1260 launch for June 19.

Ducati Multistrada 1200 is the flagship adventure touring motorcycle of the company retailed at Rs 15.32 lakh (ex-Delhi). The Ducati Multistrada 1260, on the other hand, in its advanced version made global debut at EICMA show in Milan 2017.

Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in four variants – standard, the S, the S Dair and the Pikes Peak. The first two variants are expected to be launched in India in the initial phase at an expected price between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.

The most important changes in the Multistrada 1260 is the 1,262 cc, DVT Testastretta engine in place of 1,198cc engine in the Multistrada 1200. The L-Twin motor that also does duty in the Ducati XDiavel now delivering 158hp at 9,500rpm (up by 6hp) and 129.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm (up by 1.5Nm). The mill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and the 'S' variant also features the Ducati Quick Shifter system.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 uses a new chassis and a longer swingarm that gives better manoeuvrability around corners, according to the company. The standard variant rides on 48mm upside down front forks and a fully adjustable rear Sachs monoshock while the S variant flaunts a semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension. The standard version of the Multistrada 1260 is equipped dual 320mm discs with Brembo monobloc callipers up front and a 265mm rear disc. The S version gets dual 330mm discs with radially mounted Brembo monobloc Evo M50 callipers. Both the variants run on Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 range comes with a five-inch full-colour TFT instrument display. The flagship adventure touring motorcycle of Ducati is equipped with four riding modes-Sport, Urban, Touring and Enduro, eight-level traction control, eight-level wheelie control, cruise control, cornering ABS and Vehicle Hold Control and other rider aids.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 will compete with the Triumph Tiger 1200 and the BMW R 1200 GS.