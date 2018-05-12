2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 range for India consist of only XCx model

New Tiger 1200 is up to 10kg lighter than the previous generation

2018 Tiger 1200 draws power to the 1,215cc in-line three-cylinder engine

British motorcycle maker Triumph has launched its updated flagship adventure-tourer, the Tiger 1200 in India. While the 2018 Tiger 1200 range for the global markets consists of six models, only XCx variant will be available in India at Rs 17.0 lakh, ex-showroom.

Triumph Motorcycles revealed new Tiger 1200 range at the EICMA show in Milan in November. Even though it looks somewhat identical to the previous version, Triumph claims the adventure bike gets over a 100 new updates all throughout.

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 is up to 10kg lighter than the previous generation. The weight saving has improved manoeuvrability, better off-road agility and handling of the bike, claims the bike maker.

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a new all-LED headlamp, adaptive cornering lights, and metalized tank badge and side panels. The bike also gets new color options and graphics. On the features front, the new Tiger 1200 gets 5-inch fully digital instrumentation console, 'Off Road Pro' riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes, backlit switchgear, keyless ignition, updated cruise control and shift assist for clutchless gear changes, both up and down the gearbox.

The 2018 Tiger 1200 draws power to the 1,215cc in-line three-cylinder engine that develops 139bhp of power at 9,350rpm and 122Nm of peak torque at 7,600rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

The motorcycle is employed with 48mm WP upside down forks with 190mm of travel up front and WP monoshock at rear with 193mm travel. The Tiger 1200 Xcx runs on 17-inch spoke wheels u front and 19-inch spoked wheel at the rear wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tubeless tires. The adventure tourer is tamed with 305mm twin disc brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers at the front and a single 282mm disc with a Nissin two-piston caliper at the rear.

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx locks horn against the BMW R1200GS Adventure and the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro.

"As the pioneer in this category, the remarkable Tiger 1200 series with its state-of-the-art features and rider-focused technology is suited for both on and off-road riding, ensuring superb stability and control. It is a bike that allows riders to gratify their desired adventure, to go anywhere and everywhere- be it in a daily commute to an adventure on difficult terrains spreading the corners of the Earth. These developments complement the Tiger's agility, its easy riding style, as well as its existing distinctive Tiger poise - the new 1200 is built for an advanced level of adventure and maximum dominance," said Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India