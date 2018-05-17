Touratech aluminium panniers worth Rs 1.95 lakh

Multistrada 950 powered by 937cc Testastretta, L-twin liquid cooled engine

Ducati Multistrada 950 costs Rs 12.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has introduced a limited period offers for the buyers of its Multistrada 950. The adventure tourer that costs Rs 12.8 lakh (ex-showroom) is now also offered with a set of Touratech aluminium panniers worth Rs 1.95 lakh for free.

The Touratech side panniers are made from anodized natural aluminium with the top-opening design. The left pannier can accommodate a full face helmet. The panniers offer a total capacity at 85-litres of storage space without affecting handling, according to Ducati.

The special offer will be available for the limited period at all Ducati India dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata and Chennai.

The smallest 'multi-bike' of Bologna-based bike manufacturer, the new Multistrada 950 made global debut at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The adventure tourer entered the Indian market in June 2017.

The Multistrada 950 is built on the Trellis frame and comes powered by 937cc Testastretta, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled engine. The mill can dish out 113hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96.2Nm at 7,750rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The youngest member of the Multistrada family of bikes boasts a Bosch sourced electronic fuel injection system. The motorcycle employs KYB 48mm fully adjustable USD fork at the front and fully adjustable Sachs mono shock unit at the rear. It rides on Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres (120/70 R19 at the front and 170/60 R17 at the rear) and braking power comes from twin 320mm semi-floating discs at the front and 265mm disc with 2-piston floating calliper at the rear. Ducati Multistrada 950 weighs 205.7kg and offers a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres.

On the equipment front, Multistrada 950 gets LED instrumentation and four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro) each programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system, ABS and DTC levels. Other stand out feature on the bike is the DSP (Ducati Safety Pack) that includes ABS and Ducati Traction Control.