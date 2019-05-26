Security has been beefed up on the coast of Kerala after a high alert has been sounded in the state following intelligence reports claiming that boats allegedly carrying terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka.

According to the intelligence sources, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted especially in Thrissur district of boats carrying 15 Islamic State terrorists had left Sri Lanka in a white boat to the Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands.

Following the alert, coastal areas are under a strict security blanket. Patrolling has been strengthened in the sea and across Thrissur. Ward level coastal vigilance committees till Chavakad coastal region in the district and fishermen have been directed to stay alert, reports Mathrubhumi.

Additional Director-General of Police, Coastal Security, Tomin Thachankery alerted that the terror group had initiated their journey. He also directed the state police chiefs of 72 police stations to stay extremely alert over any incidents and to increase the security at the Kerala coastline against any intrusion of unknown boats.

According to PTI reports, the sources said that such alerts are usual practice but this time the intelligence has provided a piece of specific information about the number of terrorists. The coastal police department said that they have been on alert after the intelligence input came from Sri Lanka on May 23.

The Sri Lankan coastal police have been on high alert since the Easter Sunday bombings on April 21 in the island nation. They have alerted the fishermen and boat owners to stay cautious on the sea fearing of potential terrorist infiltration in the state.

This intel comes after an IS operative was arrested from Kerala by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) doubting their involvement in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka, that was claimed by the IS terror organisation. It is believed that many people from the state has connections with the terror outfits.