A 12-hour-long fierce gun battle between J&K security forces and Hizbul terrorists on Tuesday night ended with 2 dead terrorists. But the encounter also destroyed many houses, leaving people homeless in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Some people sustained injuries due to buildings that collapsed. One of those victims was a 12-year-old boy, who succumbed to his injuries from the house collapse at Nawakadal encounter site on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the young boy identified as Basim Aijaz son of Aijaz Ahmad of Chota Bazar Karan Nagar was injured along with three other persons at Nawakadal encounter site on late Tuesday when a house there got collapsed.

The boy was in class 7 and was admitted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar after he sustained injuries from the building collapse during the encounter.

2 terrorists killed in Nawakadal encounter

In a joint operation by J&K Police and CRPF at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar City, two Hizbul terrorists, identified as Junaid Ahmed Sehrai and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh were killed. Junaid was a top Hizbul terrorist and Divisional Commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He was also the mastermind behind the stone-pelting incidents in Srinagar and led series of subversive activities including weapon snatching, bank robberies, attacks on security forces, grenade attacks in South/ Central Kashmir areas.

During the encounter, three security forces personnel, including two J&K policemen and one CRPF trooper, were also injured.