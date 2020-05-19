J&K security forces on Tuesday eliminated two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a gun battle in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said. Three security forces personnel, including two J&K policemen and one CRPF trooper, were injured after the joint team launched a combing operation on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists at Nawakadal in the old city area.

Here's how the encounter began and ended with two slain terrorists.

A tip-off

A cordon & search operation was launched jointly by J&K Police and CRPF at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar City based on a credible input. As the search operation was underway, the security forces narrowed down to the building where the terrorists were hiding.

Upon closing in on their location, the terrorists fired on the joint search party. The security forces retaliated, which led to an encounter. Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight and their bodies were retrieved from the site.

According to an official statement, the slain terrorists were identified as Junaid Ahmed Sehrai, Divisional Commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen son of Mohammed Ashraf Khan Sehrai resident of Kupwara and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh resident of Pulwama also from Hizbul Mujahideen.

The police records show the terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

Who was Junaid Ahmed Sehrai?

According to the Police records, terrorist Junaid was the mastermind behind the stone-pelting incidents in Srinagar District in general and South/ West Zones of District Srinagar in particular. He was also leading various unruly mobs and created law and order disturbance during anti-terrorist operations. He was involved in instigating the youth to proceed towards encounter sites for making safe passage to holed up terrorists.

Junaid joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in March 2018 and has since been involved in various terrorist activities, including distribution of drugs and narcotics among youth and later using them as his OGWs/ couriers. He was also the master planner for carrying out sensational attacks upon the police and security forces in order to snatch their weapons.

The slain terrorist along with his associates was involved in a series of subversive activities including weapon snatching, bank robberies, attacks on security forces, grenade attacks in South/ Central Kashmir areas. He encouraged local youth to join terrorist ranks, especially in HM outfit. He was also involved in collecting funds in the name of HM terror outfit and played a key role in strengthening the HM outfit. He was motivating OGWs and local youth for throwing grenades on security forces.

He along with his associate fired upon one SPO namely Roman Rashid at Khanmohalla, Baghat Barzullah Srinagar in which said SPO got seriously injured. He also fired upon one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Hajam S/o Mohd Amin R/o Khangund Midoora, on the pretext of being a police informer. He also fired upon one medical shop owner namely Naseer Ahmad Ganie S/o Bashir Ahmad R/o Amlar Nowpora, Awantipora, who refused to provide comply with ransom demands. He was also involved in threatening police personnel to leave their jobs, particularly in South Kashmir.