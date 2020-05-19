Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gun battle with security forces on Tuesday, May 19 in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

Two weapons and ammunition recovered, police said in a brief statement. Three security forces personnel -- two J&K policemen and one CRPF trooper were earlier injured after the joint team launched a combing operation on a specific tip-off about the presence of terrorists at Nawakadal in the old city area.

One identified terrorist was Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai's son

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said in a statement, "In last night operation's two terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf from Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama. Junaid is the youngest son of Hurriyat's Chairman."

One of the terrorists who has been identified as Junaid Sehrai was the son of hardline separatist and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai. This is perhaps the first time that son of a separatist leader was terrorist and has been killed in an encounter.

Previously, the encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar, Kashmir Police revealed on Twitter on Monday night, May 18.

"Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police tweeted from the official handle on Tuesday.

Internet services snapped

As the security forces cordoned off the Kanemazar area and zeroed in on the hideout, terrorists started firing triggering the encounter.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar told this firefight between terrorists and security forces has taken place in Srinagar after almost two years. Mobile Internet and voice calling except for BSNL service provider has been suspended.