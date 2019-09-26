At least 11 people were killed in rain-related incidents on Thursday, September 26, in Maharashtra's Pune district. Around 14,000 people are being shifted to safer places in Baramati area due to the prevailing situation in the area, said the district collector.

Schools and colleges will remain shut in the district and adjoining talukas on Thursday, following district collector Navalkishore Ram's orders.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled the deaths and said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

At least five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were reported dead and several missing after a wall collapsed in Sahakar Nagar, Pune following heavy rainfall. According to fire brigade officials, water overflowing from a nearby canal caused the wall collapse.

Two of the five deceased were identified as Rohit Bharat Amle, 13, and Santosh Kadam, 55, according to Hindustan Times.

A body was also found inside a car, floating in floodwater on Singhnad Road and another was found in a canal in Sahakarnagar by the rescue teams.

At least three more incidents of wall collapse have been reported since Wednesday night in Camp, Kothrud and Katraj areas.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the fire brigade, are involved in the search and rescue operations at various low-lying areas.

"Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated. There were several reports of wall collapse and uprooting of trees in those places," a fire brigade official said.

Around 1,39,81 cusecs of water was being discharged from the Khadakwasala dam, which is filled to the brim, informed the irrigation department.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that more rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, was expected in parts of Maharashtra of Thursday evening and the intensity is expected to reduce only by September 27.