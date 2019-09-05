A day after six hours of incessant rainfall brought Mumbai to a standstill, schools and colleges in the city have been asked to stay shut on Thursday, in view of a similar forecast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, with a prediction of "heavy to very heavy rainfalls" in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas — Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Nashik.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city received 399.4 mm of rain in the first four days on September, which is more than the average rainfall in the month. The average rainfall for September has been 341 mm in the last 11 years, but the city received 350 mm only on Wednesday.

The air services were massively affected due to this, with several flights cancelled and more than 200 delayed.

Water level in the Mithi River reached 3.92 metres on Wednesday, breaching the danger level. High tide by 4.13 metres was also reported at around 3.30 pm, which worsened the situation by hindering the draining out of water through stormwater outfalls.

Here are the Live updates for today:

The residents, who were stuck in their offices, roads and railway station, complained of the exorbitant amounts that cab services were charging on Wednesday.

05.09.19, 07.15 hrs. #WRUpdates. WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines. @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 5, 2019