Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, September 10, causing traffic congestion due to waterlogging in several areas.

According to reports, Ahmedabad received 43.18 mm rainfall from 6 am to 10 am. Even as waterlogging was reported in several areas, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that underpasses will remain open for traffic. With heavy downpour, lightning also struck the city several times.

Ahmedabad Traffic Police has deployed officers across the city and urged people to drive safe and slow. They have also issued Traffic Helpline Number-1095 for any assistance.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Ahmedabad will get widespread rainfall on Tuesday. The southern part of Gujarat is also witnessing torrential downpour with many areas receiving 58 mm - 91 mm of rainfall during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The state government has issued an alert for the villages along the banks of Narmada river, after the water level at Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed 136 metres. 23 out of the total 30 gates of the dam have been opened due to the heavy rains.