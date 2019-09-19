Live

Following heavy rains and thunderstorm in parts of suburban Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of "extremely heavy rainfall" on Thursday in parts of the city. An orange alert has been issued for Friday.

All schools and junior colleges in the city and neighbouring areas will remain shut on Thursday in light of the warning.

"In view of heavy rainfall forecasts, a holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region today. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions," Maharashtra Minister of School Education Ashish Shelar tweeted.

The rainfall this year has continued to surpass previous records in Mumbai, as the city has recorded its wettest monsoon since 1954. The rainfall recorded in the city between June 1 to September 17 was 3,467.6 mm, which surpasses the 1954 average seasonal rain record of 3,451.6 mm, reported The Indian Express.

Falling under the "exceptionally heavy category", the second-highest rainfall in a single day - claiming at least 30 lives and injuring 100 – was recorded in July.

The incessant rain this year has led to frequent flight delays and traffic congestions.

