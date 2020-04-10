Salman Khan's Radhe and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, which are set to be EID 2020 treats, will not release in the cinema halls on May 22, as the lockdown period is likely to be extended in the coming weeks.

Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb are among the big-ticket Bollywood movies of 2020. Since both are releasing on the same a lot was speculated about their prospects at the box office. Film trade experts have advised the producers of these movies to have meeting together and decide to delay one of the two films in a bid to avoid suffering losses at the ticket counters.

The clash between Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb fuelled a fight the fans of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have engaged in a war of words. A filmgoer recently tweeted, "EID 2020 will decide who is actually deserving for Festivals #Radhe2020 #LaxxmiBomb Whole of India is waiting to see the clash, meanwhile other fandoms."

After Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown, it was rumoured that these movies would be postponed, but the makers did not respond to the speculations. Days before the end of lockdown it is now being speculated that the lockdown is most likely to be extended till next month and rightly so, looking at the current condition. Cinema halls will stay close.

Sources from the industry claim that the shooting of Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb is still pending. This will delay their release. The source said, "#Radhe will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got 2 songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about 5 days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don't know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work."

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "So now its 100% confirmed that #Radhe & #laxxmibomb will not release on EID 2020 as the lockdown period is bound to extend & theaters wont open before June. There would be many clashes, which films you all want to see clashing at the BO this year?"

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb are yet to make any announcement about the delay in its release. But Salman Khan's nephew Aayush Sharma has confirmed the delay in the release of Radhe in an interview to the Times of India. He said that the entertainment industry will suffer badly in 2020.

"Nobody saw this coming and yes everything has been moved around. But it's safer for people to stay at home. And even if a film is ready it's not safe to release it. Because going to the theatres would be risky at this moment. Main focus is for everyone to not spread the virus. This year will take a setback on entertainment," Aayush Sharma told the TOI.