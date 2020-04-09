Everyone is handling the grave period of lockdown in our own ways. While some have indulged themselves into the extensive workout, while others are keeping them happy and motivate each other through #Challegeaccepted games. In Bollywood as well, stars are making sure that they make the most out of this quarantine period. Recently, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan also shared a video with Sohail Khan's son urging everyone to stay at home.

Now, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has talked about the lockdown and its deadly effect if don't follow it. While talking the Times of India, Loveyatri actor said, "This year will take a setback on entertainment." Many films have been shelved and even the pictures which were completed before the lockdown cannot be released, costing a fortune to the distributors.

Aayush Talked about Salman Khan's Radhe being postponed and said, "Nobody saw this coming and yes everything has been moved around. But it's safer for people to stay at home. And even if a film is ready it's not safe to release it. Because going to the theatres would be risky at this moment. Main focus is for everyone to not spread the virus."

Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita, expressed his excitement about working about Salman Khan for the first time. He said, "It would be a great opportunity for me to work with Salman. The film has a great script and a great director like Sajid Nadiadwala who has made some amazing movies, so I believe it will be a great experience."

Aayush also disclosed how Salman asked him to connect with all the departments of the movie on a personal level and learn from them."He said just go to every department and ask them to teach you. I told him that the news about my marriage with Arpita is all out there and they might know me. He then said, let them know but you are not going to tell them anything. And then I started associating with everyone on the sets and eventually enjoyed working with everyone as an AD." he said.

He also disclosed that he sat down with legendary actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Late Om Puri to understand more about their roles and how they prepare for their movies. Aayush is just a movie old. He made his debut in Bollywood with 'Loveyatri' opposite Warina Hussain.