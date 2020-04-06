Superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai might not release on Eid 2020 as announced earlier as its shooting has been delayed due to the lockdown, which is responsible for it.

Sources claim that the team of Radhe was to hold its last schedule in Thailand, but the makers cancelled it, due to the coronavirus infection. They shift its shooting to Mumbai, but 8-10 days of shoot is still pending. During this period, lead pair Salman Khan and Disha Patani were to shot and complete some patchworks.

"The target was to wrap up the filming by month-end. The unit was strictly following all safety guidelines and using sanitisers. Sadly, a decision was taken on March 16 that no film shoot shall take place from March 19. Then, on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a lockdown until April 14. As a result, things went for a toss," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

'Not to forget, the shoot is still left'

On the other hand, the film unit is yet to complete the post-production works of the portions of Radhe that are already shot. The source added, "Even the post-production of the scenes that were already filmed have come to a standstill. With VFX studios and other such workplaces shut, most of the work can be completed once the lockdown is lifted. And not to forget, the shoot is still left."

The team of Radhe is said to be having a tough time completing its works and getting it ready for release on the Eid. The source said, "Even if lockdown is lifted and the team resumes work, it'll be a challenge for them to finish everything in less than 40 days since Eid falls on May 23. Hence, with a heavy heart, we have to come to terms with the fact that the film won't be able to release on the said date."

Some movies were released in theatres days before the lockdown, but their screening was stopped. This has created fear among filmmakers. When asked if the team has thought of a release date, the source said, "No filmmaker, whose film is about to arrive, has thought of a release date as no one knows when cinema halls will start and when things will be back to normal. It's a wait and watch scenario for the whole industry."