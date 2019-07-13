At least 10 people were killed and over 8 lakh affected by flood-related incidents, caused by the overflowing Brahamaputra River and its tributaries across Assam. Flash floods across the north-eastern states were recorded.

The incessant rains also caused landslides, throwing normal life out of gear. Connectivity via road between north Bengal and Sikkim stayed disrupted by the continuous rainfall on Friday, July 12. The rail connectivity was also disrupted in Assam, with the authorities controlling rail services due to "settlement of tracks".

Officials from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that three people died in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat and Dima Hasao districts on Friday. Two people died due to flood at Bokakhat revenue circle in Golaghat, one died in a landslide in Haflong in Dima Hasao district.

At least two people lost their lives in Arunachal Pradesh and three injured due to rain-related incidents. Itanagar, the state capital, has been witnessing landslips, mudslides and road blockades for several days and the district administration has ordered all schools to remains closed till Sunday.

Mizoram is also affected by the rain, with two people killed in the state.

While heavy rains in the region are expected till July 14, Barpeta in Assam is the worst-hit district with over 85,000 people affected.

The Kaziranga National Park has been affected too. The animals are reportedly fleeing the park, and authorities set up road barricades on the national highway passing through the park to limit speeding vehicles.

The Army was called to assist the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force for rescuing people in Assam's Baksa district.

A soldier helping a citizen during floods in Chirang District, Assam today. The Army has not been officially requisitioned for assistance in this particular area. It doesn’t matter. This is the Indian Army. No call for help goes unanswered. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/F4JDOOzHdD — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) July 11, 2019

The teams have rescued 1,160 persons in the state since Thursday. They have also distributed 1,281.35 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 1,493.46 litres of mustard oil, besides tarpaulin, water pouch, sanitary napkins, baby food and other essential items.