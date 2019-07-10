The strategically important Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, connecting the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to the 4th Corps headquarters in Assam, remained close for the fourth day on Wednesday, July 10, due to flash floods and landslides caused by incessant rains.

According to an official statement, the road is expected to be restored within a week. The commuters have been requested to take the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road to reach Tawang from Assam until then.

Flash floods, reportedly caused by a cloudburst, have wreaked havoc in AP's West Kameng district since Monday evening. At least 200 people have been evacuated from the area. Five buildings were washed away in Bana-Seppa area on Monday. No casualties have been reported until now.

An RCC Bridge between Kaspi and Nagmandir was also washed away by floodwater, reported Northeast Now. Over 800 people were missing and many stranded, until Tuesday.

Low-lying areas of Pasighat and Ruksin in East Siang district are also underwater, reported Arunachal Times. The houses of at least 16 families were damaged in the low-lying areas of Ngorlung village.

The civil administration has activated emergency control rooms in all the administrative circles, with the local administration in Shinchung and Rupa from the flashflood hit areas. Five relief camps and two distribution centres are also running in Arunachal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the north-eastern states in the next few days.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reportedly said that around 62,400 people in 145 villages are affected by the floods. 3,435 hectares of crop area has been damaged.